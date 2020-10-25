Health Ministry: 49 new Coronavirus cases registered,31 patients recover,2 others pass away

Health Ministry announced on Sunday that 49 new Coronavirus cases were registered in Syria, and that 31 patients have recovered while 2 others have passed away

The ministry indicated, in a statement to SANA, that the total number of Coronavirus infections registered in the country till now has reached at 5408, out of which 1753 ones have recovered while 269 others have passed away

The first Coronavirus case was registered in the country on March 22nd while the first mortality was reported on 29th of the same month

