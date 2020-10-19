QSD militia storms civilians’ houses, kidnaps a number of them in Raqqa and Deir Ezzor countryside

The US occupation-backed QSD militia has kidnapped a number of civilians in Raqqa and Deir Ezzor countryside in continuation of its criminal acts and repressive measures in the areas where they spread in the Syrian al-Jazeera region.

Local sources said that armed groups affiliated to QSD militia stormed a number of the civilians’ houses in Tabqah city, 40 km to the west of al-Raqqa city, and kidnapped a number of youths to forcibly recruit them at the training camps and to make them fight among its ranks later.

To the north of Raqqa City, the sources noted that a QSD group kidnapped three civilians after storming a house om Sakir village and it took them to unknown destination.

QSD militia continues the operations of kidnapping the locals in the eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor as its militants have stormed into al-Baghouz town and they kidnapped one of the locals after encircling the town and searching the houses and the passing cars.

On Sunday, QSD militia kidnapped three young men while raiding one of the houses in al-Nashwieh al-Gharbia neighborhood to the west of Hasaka City center for unknown reasons.

