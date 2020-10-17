Turkish regime recruits Daesh terrorists to take revenge on its political opponents

Swedish Nordic Monitor website revealed new evidence on the Turkish regime’s close association with terrorist organizations, especially Daesh, and its recruitment to terrorists to implement its ambitions and agendas, whether in Turkey or abroad, including the pursuit of its political opponents.

“Turkish regime recruited member of Daesh organization, Abdul Qadir Masharipov, who carried out an attack in Istanbul in 2017 and killed 39 persons in order to avenge the preacher Fethullah Gulen, known for his opposition to the head of the Turkish regime, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, by a perjury him, the website said in a report published yesterday on Friday.

Many reports and incidents affirmed that Erdogan has close associates of terrorist organizations in Syria, foremost of which is “Daesh”, and their involvement in commercial deals with terrorists, including the purchase of stolen oil from Syria and Iraq, as the President of the Turkish regime has turned his country over the past decade into a haven for terrorists who received funding, support and training on the Turkish territory to infiltrate into Syria to commit crimes.

