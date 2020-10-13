Jaafari: Commitment to goals of sustainable development plan requires abandoning any political agendas contradict with UN charter

Syria’s Permanent Representative to the UN Dr. Bashar al-Jaafari stressed that the largest challenges facing Syria in its efforts to achieve the goals of the sustainable development are represented in terrorist war imposed on it for more than nine years, the terrorist economic war represented in the unilateral coercive measures, and the aggression and occupation acts and other associated practices which aim at plundering the Syrian resources.

Al-Jaafari’s remarks came in his statement in front of the 2nd Committee of the UN General Assembly meeting in the framework of the Item of the Sustainable Development on Monday.

Al-Jaafari expressed Syria’s firm belief in the importance of the UN agenda for 2030, which Syria has demonstrated in its first national voluntary review presented during the high-level political forum on sustainable development for 2020.

The Syrian diplomat said that despite of the big efforts exerted by Syria to achieve the goals of the sustainable development, but it still faces large challenges to ensure an appropriate environment for achieving the sustainable development and the persistence of its potentials and outcomes.

He asserted that achieving the UN agenda for 2030 requires to uphold the principles of the international law, the provisions of the Charter and to guarantee the UN member states’ commitment to them, as well as supporting the efforts of the countries affected by the occupation practices, crimes of terrorism and the illegitimate coercive measures to guarantee their ability to achieve the sustainable economic, social and environmental development.

The circumstances accompanying Covid-19 pandemic necessitate an urgent move to end the unilateral coercive measures imposed by governments of certain countries on a number of member-states, including Syria, he went on saying.

Syria is still looking forward to cooperate with UN Development System for development respond for the national priorities which concentrated on turning from the humanitarian relief and securing the basic needs to achieving the development sustainability and ensuring the economic recovery and reconstruction, al-Jaafari underlined.

He said that earnest commitment to achieving the goals of the plan of sustainable development for 2030 requires abandoning any political agendas which contradict with the principles of the charters and its goals.

Al-Jaafari added that the Syrian Government demands to support the requirement of development far from any politicization, double standards and attempts of some countries to interfere in the internal affairs of other countries and impose certain restrictions on the UN in the field of endorsing criteria and principles on extending aid to Syria with the aim of restricting those aid only in the field of humanitarian relief and hindering the rebuilding process.

Concluding his statement, al-Jaafari called upon all member-states to work collectively for the implementation of 2030 agenda and goals of the sustainable development far from unilaterality and politicization.

طباعة