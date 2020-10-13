President al-Assad visits Ballouran to inspect damage, meet locals within tour on some areas affected by fires

President Bashar al-Assad on Tuesday visited Ballouran area in Lattakia northern countryside to inspect the damage and meet the locals within a tour on some areas which were affected by the fires few days ago.

President al-Assad listened to the demands of the locals of Ballouran village to secure their basic needs which help in enhancing the factors of their adherence to their lands and re-cultivating them as soon as possible.

Ministers of Local Administration and Agriculture and Agrarian Reforms and Lattakia Governor accompanied President al-Assad in his tour.

