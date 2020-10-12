Ministry of Internal Trade launches a donation campaign for citizens affected by fires

Ministry of Internal Trade and Consumer Protection, in cooperation with the Federation of Syrian Chambers of Commerce, launched A campaign of financial donations for citizens who were affected by the fires that broke out in villages and regions of Homs, Tartous and Latakia provinces.

As from the first hour, the campaign has collected 400 million Syrian pounds.

Minister of Internal Trade and Consumer Protection, Talal Al-Barazi, said that during the campaign, Committees have been set up to assess the damage caused by the fires, adding that compensation will be financial according to the volume of the damage and this will be through the contributions of merchants, owners of institutions, companies, individuals and Syrian businessmen who are inside or outside the country to the account of the Commercial Bank of Syria, which is 01166104728011.

