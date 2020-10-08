Al-Jaafari: unilateral, coercive measures are one of noticeable challenges that face Syria

Syria’s permanent representative to the UN, Dr. Bashar al-Jaafari, affirmed on Thursday that the work of UN in Syria should not be restricted to the humanitarian domain, but it has to include the developmental work too, calling for keeping away from attempts of politicization and offering the necessary support to the Syrian government in its efforts to boost the developmental work

One of the most noticeable challenges Syria encounters are the unilateral, coercive measures imposed on the Syrian people, to which the UN Secretary General has called for lifting them in light of responding to COVID 19 pandemic, al-Jaafari said in a speech at the 75th session of the 2nd Financial and Economic Committee of the UN General Assembly

