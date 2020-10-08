Russian Foreign Ministry: Friendship relations with Syria successfully passed tests of time and proved their effectiveness

Russian Foreign Ministry’s Spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, stressed that the treaty of Friendship and Cooperation between the Syrian Arab Republic and Union of Soviet Socialist Republics, has proved its importance that passed the tests of time

“The Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation with Syria completed its 40th anniversary today which was considered as one of the very few documents signed by the Soviet Union which still preserves its importance and is still effective in Russia and Syria” ,Zakharova said in a press conference on Thursday

“With confidence, we can say that those friendship relations have proved their effectiveness and successfully passed the tests of time and the tests of the dramatic events, thanks to the eager stances committed to their public legal roles at the turning points”, Zakharova added

