26countries including Syria call for lifting Western unilateral coercive measures

26 countries including Syria, Russia, China, Iran and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) on Monday called for lifting the economic siege and unilateral coercive measures imposed by US administration and western governments on a number of countries, affirming that they violate human rights and impede the exerted efforts for confronting the Coronavirus “COVID-19” pandemic.

The AFP said that China, in a statement on behalf of the 26 countries at a meeting of the UN General Assembly’s human rights committee, said that COVID 19 pandemic is still seriously affecting all nations, specially the developing countries, noting that global solidarity and international cooperation are the most powerful weapons in fighting and overcoming COVID-19.

The statement added “We are still witnessing the imposition of unilateral coercive measures which contradict with the goals and principles of the UN Charter, the international law, multilateralism and the basic standards of the international relations.”

The US and other western countries impose unilateral coercive economic measures on a number of countries in the framework of the hostile policies which its adopts against the independent states which don’t follow its approach.

