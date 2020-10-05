One QSD militant killed, other injured in attacks in Hasaka, Raqqa countryside

The attacks have continued against the US occupation-backed Qasad “QSD” militia and their positions in the areas where they spread in the Syrian al-Jazeera region, as a militant was killed on Monday and other was injured in attacks against them in Hasaka and Raqqa countryside

Local sources told SANA reporter that a QSD militant was killed by unknown persons in the vicinity of al-Jarniyah town, west of Raqqa City.

In Hasaka countryside, the sources said that unknown persons shot a militant from the QSD militia in al-Shadadi city as he was seriously injured.

On Saturday, two QSD militants were killed during attacks launched by unknown persons with machine guns and explosive devices against the militia’s positions and movements in al-Houl Camp and Tal al-Shayer in Hasaka countryside.

