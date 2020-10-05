October Road Bicycle Race of the second stage kicks off in Lattakia
The second stage of October Road Bicycles’ Race in Qardaha, Lattakia kicked off on |Monday with 32 km length.
The racing route follows several villages separated from each other by a series of hills, slops, and fresh springs, plateaus, natural woodlands, forests and farms in a sight of splendor and beauty.
The race will be followed by planting trees in some sites that come under fires by the participating teams of Russia, Lebanon, Tunisia and Palestine.
