Dozens of displaced families return to their towns and villages in Deir Ezzor countryside

Dozens of displaced families on Sunday returned to their cities and villages in Deir Ezzor southeastern countryside after liberating them from terrorism by the Syrian Arab Army units and securing services in them

Deputy chairman of Deir ezzor municipality, Kanan Abdel-Wahab, affirmed that, In the framework of returning the citizens displaced by terrorism to their homes and villages, more than a thousand citizens returned to the villages and towns of al-Sial, Hasrat , al-Galaa and Qataat al-Boukamal in Deir Ezzor countryside

He pointed out that basic services were provided to the returnees and government facilities in villages and towns were re- opened, where the police stations, municipalities and judicial complexes have been returned to work. in parallel with the work to provide basic services for returning citizens including water, bakeries, schools and health centers and the requirements of agricultural production process

A number of returnees hailed sacrifices of the Syrian Arab Army which saved them from terrorism, calling on the youth to rally around the Syrian Arab Army until expelling the occupier, restoring security and stability to the homeland and eliminating it from terrorism

