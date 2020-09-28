Four QSD militants killed in two attacks in Hasaka and Deir Ezzor countryside

Four militants from the US occupation-backed QSD militia were killed in two attacks that targeted their positions in the countryside of Hasaka and Deir Ezzor.

Local sources told SANA reporter that unknown assailants attacked with an IED was a military vehicle carrying QSD militants in al-Ezbeh town, northeast of Deir Ezzor which led to the death of two militants from the militia which works under the command of the US occupation forces.

In Hasaka countryside, the sources said that two other militants from QSD militia were killed in an attack carried out by unknown assailants on a military vehicle on al-Khurafi road, south of Hasaka.

On Sunday, two militants from QSD militia were killed in an IED blast that was planted by unknown persons earlier in a military vehicle that belong to the militia, as the IED went off while the vehicle was passing in the vicinity of al-Shadadi city in Hasaka southern countryside.

