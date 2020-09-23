Foreign Ministry: Syria strongly condemns terrorist attempts to fabricate new chemical play in Idleb

Foreign and Expatriates Ministry affirmed on Wednesday that terrorists, in cooperation with “the White Helmets” group, supported by their operators, and in coordination with the Turkish regime, are planning to carry out a play using chemical weapons against civilians in Idleb.

“Terrorists of the so-called “Tahrir al-Sham,” in coordination with “the White Helmets” group, and with support of their western masters, have brought 2 tons of chemical substances and stored them in a town to the south of Idleb as they are planning, in cooperation with the Turkish intelligence, to carry out a play using chemical weapons against civilians in Idleb to accuse the Syrian Arab army of the act,” an official source at the Foreign Ministry said.

طباعة