Health Ministry: 44 new coronavirus cases registered ,20 patients recover, 3 others pass away

Health Ministry announced on Tuesday that 44 new coronavirus cases were registered in Syria and that 20 infections have recovered while 3 ones have passed away

In a statement to SANA, the ministry indicated that the infections’ toll of coronavirus in the country reached till now 3877, of which 983 ones have recovered while 3 others have passed away

The first case of Coronavirus case in Syria was registered on March 22nd and the first mortality was reported on the 29th of the same month

