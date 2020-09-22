Infighting erupts among Turkey-backed mercenaries in Hasaka countryside

A number of Turkish occupation-backed terrorists were killed and injured in fresh violent clashes that erupted among them in the areas of their deployment in the countryside of the town of Tal Tamer northwest of Hasaka.

Local sources told SANA reporter that an infighting with light and medium weapons broke out among mercenaries of the Turkish occupation in the villages of Laylan and Arba’een, northwest of the town of Tal Tamer, to share stolen goods and areas of influence.

The sources pointed out that the clashes that erupted in the outskirts of the two villages ended up with the killing of a number of terrorists and injuring many others.

