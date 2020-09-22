Students of Syrian Scientific Olympiad participate in the International Mathematics Olympiad organized by Russia remotely

Students of the Syrian Scientific Olympiad participate in the International Mathematics Olympiad “IMO”, organized by Russia remotely on Monday and Tuesday along with 622 students representing 114 countries.

The Distinction and Creativity Agency said in a statement to SANA that the participated Syrian team includes all of those students , Ali Bakour in the 12nd grade from Aleppo , al-Hassen Khalil in 12 grade from Tartous , Mohammed Foaud al-Oaen 13th grade from Aleppo, Alaa al-Dein Ahmad in 12th grade from Aleppo , Abd al-Karem Seid Ramadan in 13th grade from Damascus and Khalil Tarsha Kurde in 13th grade from Aleppo.

According to the Agency’s statement, the competitions contain two rounds of exams, the period of each one is 4 hours and half and includes a group of high level of issues in mathematics, where the required technical measures have been taken by the Organizing committee of the Olympiad in Russia, including live video for the students when they are taking their exams in a specific center in Damascus.

