Mercenaries of Turkish occupation cut off roads and impose royalties on civilians in Ras al-Ayn region in Hasaka

The Turkish regime –backed terrorist organizations have continued their crimes against civilians in al-Jazeera region where checkpoints were set up to stop the passersbys and blackmail them and impose royalties on them in Ras al-Ayn region in Hasaka northwestern countryside.

The terrorist mercenaries of Turkish occupation forces stopped civilian cars and their motorcycles which were heading to Ras al-Ayn city near Kaws town of Tal Helf in Ras al-Ayn western countryside, imposing on each civilian SYP3,000 with threat who abstain from paying with killing and arresting him on various charges and pretexts, as civil sources said to SANA.

The terrorist organizations backed by Turkish occupation forces have perpetrated in areas where they are positioned in the northern of country criminal practices against people such as kidnapping, displacing and destroying the infrastructure and service facilities and burning the agricultural crops, stealing the properties and equipment and agricultural machines in addition to displacing their owners under illusive pretexts and cutting drinking water from Alouk station which escalate the suffering of civilians in Hasaka.

