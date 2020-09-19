Bogdanov, Haddad discuss the developments of the situation in Syria

The Russian President’s special envoy to the Middle East and African countries, Deputy foreign Minister, MIKHAIL BOGDANOV discussed in details with the Syrian Ambassador to Moscow, Dr. Riyad Haddad, the latest developments of the situation in Syria and the region.

A statement issued by the Russian Foreign Ministry’s on its website said that Bogdanov and Haddad also discussed on Friday the tangible steps within the framework of the continued development of Russian-Syrian cooperation.

