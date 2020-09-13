As students back to school …13 new schools open in the terror-liberated areas of Idleb countryside

As students back to school, 13 new schools in the terror-liberated areas of Khan Shekhoun, Ma`arat al-Nu`man and Sarakeb were opened after rehabilitating and putting them into service according to Director of Idleb Education Department , Abd al-Hamed al-Ma’mar.

Al-Ma’mar said that the total number of schools which have opened in the terror-liberated regions in the new school year amounted to 63 ones, which brought together about 5,000 students.

He added that a primary school is opened in al-Teh town that included 64 students, offering them bags by civil activities.

He affirmed that the schools were sterilized and cleaned before the coming of the students in cooperation with the administrative units in the liberated towns and villages.

