Temperatures higher than average, weather hot and clear

Temperatures will drop slightly, yet they still above average by 3 to 7 degrees above average as the country is affected by a superficial low air pressure from the southeast accompanied by southwestern air currents in the upper layers of the atmosphere.

The Meteorology Department expected in its Sunday bulletin that the weather will be relatively hot and clear in general, partly cloudy over the coastal regions with an opportunity of rain showers at night.

The weather continues to be misty, dusty in Al-Jazeera, Al-Badia and the eastern region.

The winds will be western to southwestern between low to moderate in speed, while the sea waves will be low in altitude.

The expected temperatures in some main Syrian cities will be as follows: Damascus 36/19, Homs 32/20, Daraa 36/18, Lattakia 32/25, Aleppo 36/21 and Deir Ezzor 40/27.

