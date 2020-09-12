A QSD militia’s gunman killed in an attack in Al Kibar in Deir Ezzor western countryside

A US occupation-backed QSD militia’s gunman was killed by bullets of unknown persons in Deir Ezzor countryside.

Civil sources told SANA that a gunman of QSD militia was Killed in an attack on one of its positions in al-Kibar village, in Deir Ezzor western countryside.

On Friday, a QSD militia’s gunman was killed by explosion of a landmine laid by unknown persons in the surroundings of Tall Tamer town, north of Hasaka, according to the sources, while a number of QSD militia gunmen were also injured when an explosive device went off in a car belongs to the militia in the village of Mashekh, east of Deir Ezzor city, and in another explosion that took place in the surroundings of Zubian town, east of the city.

