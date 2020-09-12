Arnous: Government will compensate what the forest resources have lost due to fires

Prime Minister Hussein Arnous, chaired a governmental delegation encompasses Ministers of Local Administration and Environment, Interior and Agriculture, on Saturday toured in the areas which were exposed to fires in Hama western countryside.

Arnous’ tour aimed at getting acquainted with the damage left by the fires in those areas and following up the situation of the local there.

During a meeting with the firefighting and al-Ghab woods cadres in Shatha, Arnous stressed that the government will compensate what the forest resources have lost due to the fires through intensifying the afforestation plans in the damaged areas.

