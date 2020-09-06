Al-Freekeh forest fire more than 75 percent contained after devouring large areas

The firefighting teams are still struggling to control a fire that broke out on Saturday in the forests of Slunfieh and expanded towards the forests of the western countryside of Hama province, specifically the villages of al-Freekeh, al-Fawqania and Ain Badriya, which caused severe damage to the forests and some of the locals’ homes and properties

Eng. Wafa Wassouf, Director of the General Commission for Management and Development of al-Ghab said in a statement to SANA’s reporter on Sunday that the fire started in Slunfieh forests in Lattakia province and spread due to the fluctuation and intensity of the winds to the eastern side near Ain Jurin Road.

Wassouf added that the staff and fire engines of the Commission and the Civil Defense are still supported by fire engines and firefighting teams from Lattakia province have been working hard to control the fire since yesterday.

However, the rugged terrain and the extreme steepness of the area as well as the limited resources, and the high temperatures are factors that make it difficult and delay the extinguishment of the fires that crept into a number of the locals’ homes al-Freekeh village, which caused material damage to their homes and properties of livestock and fruit trees.

In interviews with SANA’s reporter in Hama, a number of the locals in al-Freekeh village affirmed that the massive fire that entered their village has extended from the western direction in Slunfieh area, specifically from Bab Jannah site, and all the firefighters ’attempts to control it failed due to the hugeness of the fire, and the ruggedness of the region.

Ali Jadid, from al-Freekeh village, pointed out that the fire which broke out in al-Freekeh forests is the largest of its kind in the area from ten years ago, adding that the fire has consumed areas estimated at 4000 dunums of forests and perennial trees.

He added that the fire caused the displacement of the locals in al-Freekeh village from their homes, and a number of them suffered from suffocation.

