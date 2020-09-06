Causalities among ranks of Qasad militias in an ambush in Deir Ezzor

Causalities have been reported among the ranks of the US-backed Qasad “SDF” militias after targeting two of their cars in Deir Ezzor City southeastern countryside.

Local sources told SANA reporter that two of Qasad militias’ cars were ambushed with machineguns by unidentified persons, as one of the cars was targeted in Zubian town in al-Mayadeen area while the other was ambushed in the surroundings of al-Baseera in Deir Ezzor countryside as direct causalities were reported among their ranks, in addition to a damage to the two cars.

A number of Qasad militia gunmen were killed and others were injured on Saturday after targeting their car and one of their headquarters in Ghariba al-Sharqiyeh village and Zubian town in Deir Ezzor countryside.

In framework of their daily hostile acts against civilians, the sources told SANA reporter, that a patrol of Qasad militias kidnapped a number of young men and took them to unknown destination in Raqqa Countryside.

The sources indicated that a state of tension prevailed among the locals due to the repeated operations of kidnapping and the unknown fate of the kidnapped people, in addition to the operations of dividing the areas and the neighborhoods of the city with checkpoints for the militias.

Most of the areas in the countryside of Deir Ezzor, Hasaka and Raqqa which are under the control of Qasad militias have been witnessing a state of popular anger and rejection of these militias which has been translated through staging wide popular demonstrations by the locals which call for expelling them from their villages and towns due to their hostile practices against the civilians, in addition to pillaging the oil and the resources of the region under a cover and support by the US occupation forces.

