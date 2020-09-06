Firefighting teams extinguish massive wildfires in Biret al-Jird in Massyaf countryside

The firefighting teams and the civil defense have been able to extinguish a massive fire that have erupted from four days in the forests of Biret al-Jird in Massyaf countryside in Hama province.

Director of Forests Protection Center in Hama told SANA reporter that the firefighting teams and the civil defense have extinguished a massive fire that erupted from four days ago in the forests of Biret al-Jird and it extended to al-Nahda forests and al-Majwi al-Mashrafa, Ayn al-Baida and al-Fandara in Massyaf countryside.

The Director added that the fire consumed large areas of the forests and the fire spots in the direction of Qassyieh, the firefighting teams and the civil defense are working on extinguishing the fire.