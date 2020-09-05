Turkish occupation and its mercenaries attack villages with shells in Tell Abyad area, Raqqa countryside

The Turkish occupation forces and their mercenaries from terrorist organizations on Saturday attacked villages in Tell Abyad area in the utmost of Raqqa northern countryside.

Civil sources told SANA reporter that Turkish occupation forces and their mercenaries from terrorists attacked with shells citizens’ houses in villages of Qaza’ali, Qarnful and Bir Arab in the west of Tell Abyad city, Raqqa northern countryside ,causing damage to several houses and public properties .

In the context of their aggressive acts against civilians in Hasaka northwestern countryside, civil sources noted that Turkish occupation forces and their mercenaries stormed into citizens’ houses in Bir Noah in the occupied Ras al-Ayn and kidnapped 6 civilians and took them to unknown destination.

Since the beginning of its aggression on the northern border areas of the country, on the 9th of last October, the Turkish occupation forces and their mercenaries from terrorist organizations have occupied a number of villages and towns in Hasaka northwestern countryside and Raqqa northern countryside, displacing thousands of families from their houses, stealing and looting its properties.

