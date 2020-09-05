Militants of US-backed QSD militia killed and injured by targeting their dens and vehicles in Deir Ezzor countryside

A number of militants from US occupation-backed “QSD” militia were killed and injured by targeting their dens and vehicles in the northeastern countryside of Deir Ezzor.

Civil sources told SANA that unknown persons launched an attack with weapons and machine guns on a car affiliated to QSD in the village of Ghariba Al Sharqiya in the east of Deir Ezzor countryside, killing a militant and injuring many others.

The sources indicated that unidentified persons targeted, with an explosive device in eastern Deir Ezzor countryside a site affiliated to QSD militia in Diban town, injuring many militants.

Most regions in Deir Ezzor countryside, Raqqa and Hasaka witnessed wide popular protests demanding the expulsion of the militia from the area.

طباعة