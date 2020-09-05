QSD militia deprives thousands of students from their schools in Qamishli and its countryside

US occupation-backed QSD militia seeks to tighten the noose around people of Hasaka province, particularly in Qamishli city and its countryside through seizing most of the governmental schools by force and expelling teaching staffs and depriving students from their right to learn.

The militia violations, which carry out the polices of US occupier, were recently represented by seizing 137 schools out of 213 ones of all different school degrees, with the aim of making children illiterate and imposing the separatist trend through unrecognized curricula.

Head of Hasaka statistics’ Department, Daham Feyyad al-Ali, told SANA that QSD militia seized 19 secondary schools out of 31 ones and the near residential compounds in Qamishli city during the current year.

Families of the students expressed their resentment over QSD practices, affirming that these practices do not differ the Turkish colonialist practices in Ayn al-Arab and Ras al-Ayn.

