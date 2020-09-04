Temperatures above average from 9 to 11 degrees

Temperatures remain above average from 9 to 11 degrees in most areas as the country is affected by a superficial low air pressure coming from the southeast, accompanied by subtropical high air pressure in the upper layers of the atmosphere.

Meteorology Department expected in its Friday bulletin that the weather will be very hot, and the skies will be clear and partly cloudy in general, while the weather will be misty and accompanied with dusty conditions in the eastern region and some interior areas.

The winds will be western to southwestern between light to moderate in speed, activating in the afternoon, causing dust, while the sea waves will be low in altitude.

The expected temperatures in some major Syrian cities will be as follows: Damascus 43/27, Homs 42/26, Hasaka 45/29, Lattakia 36/25, Aleppo 45/27 and Deir Ezzor 47/31.

