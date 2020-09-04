Turkish occupation mercenaries kidnap ten of the citizens of Luthi village in Hasaka countryside

Turkish occupation mercenaries of the terrorist organizations continued their terrorist practices in the areas of their deployment and attacked the locals of Luthi village in the area of Ras al-Ayn in the northwestern of Hasaka countryside, after the residents of the village tried to prevent them from stealing humanitarian aid.

Local sources told SANA that the Turkish occupation mercenaries of the terrorists attacked the locals, especially women and elderly people in Luthi village in the eastern of Ras al-Ayn countryside, after the locals attempted to prevent these mercenaries from stealing and by force of arms, humanitarian aid provided by cross-border organizations.

The sources indicated that the Turkish occupation mercenaries, after preventing them, launched a campaign of raids that affected most of the homes of the locals of Luthi and kidnapped ten civilians and took them to an unknown destination, indicating that the Turkish occupation mercenaries set up several checkpoints in order to rob citizens by force of weapons what they possessed of money or gold and blackmail them as they crossed the checkpoints.

The Turkish occupation and its mercenaries continue to carry out more raids and kidnapping campaigns in their areas of control within the framework of the Turkish regime’s plans to put pressure on the people of the region and displace them from it and seize their properties and fields.

