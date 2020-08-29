New batch of students graduate from Navy Academy on Navy Day
Under the auspices of President Bashar al-Assad, and on the 72nd anniversary of Navy and Coastal Defense Day, a new batch of students graduated from the Navy Academy
The graduation ceremony began with a moment of silence in honor of martyrs then the Syrian national anthem was played, followed by a military parade
The Director of the Navy Academy said in a speech that the graduates have successfully taken the first step of their military careers, and that they must become role models and always ready to defend the homeland
