Morning session of third round of the Committee of Discussing Constitution starts debates at the UN HQ in Geneva
Morning session of the third round of the Committee of Discussing Constitution started debates at the UN HQ in Geneva with the participation of the national delegation and other delegations.
Head of the national delegation to the meetings, Ahmad al-Kizbari, affirmed on Friday the necessity of having an agreement on national principles before discussing the constitutional principles.
تابعنا على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي