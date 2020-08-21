US – backed QSD militias abduct a number of civilians in Raqqa and Deir Ezzor countryside

In framework of their continuous attacks against civilians in Syrian Al-Jazeera region, a group of QSD militias supported by US on Friday kidnapped a number of civilians, and took them to unknown destinations in Deir Ezzor and Raqqa countryside.

Civil sources told SANA reporter that armed groups from QSD militias stormed into al-Hawaij town in Deir Ezzor eastern countryside, kidnapping a number of civilians and taking them to unknown destinations.

In Raqqa northern countryside, the sources pointed out that QSD militias abducted a number of youths and took them to unknown destination.

US -backed QSD militias carry out raids campaigns on a daily basis, in which they kidnapped a number of civilians in villages and towns of Deir Ezzor countryside and other areas where QSD militias are spread in Syrian al-Jazeera region in connection with the protests, which demand the expulsion of the militias and US occupation forces from the region.

