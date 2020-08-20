Health Ministry: 81 new Coronavirus cases registered ,15 patients recover, 4 pass away

Health Ministry announced on Thursday that 81 new Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases have been registered in Syria, and that 15 persons infected with the virus have recovered while 4 others have passed away

This brings the total number of Coronavirus in the country to 2008 cases, toll of recoveries to 460 and the deaths to 82

The first Coronavirus case in the country was registered on Mar 22nd while the first death was reported on 29th of the same month

