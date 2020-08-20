Demonstration in Hasaka countryside demanding expulsion of US occupation and QSD militia

Locals in al-Jisr village in al-Shadadi area, Hasaka southern countryside took to the streets to protest against the illegitimate presence of the US occupation forces and the criminal practices of QSD militia against them.

SANA reporter in Hasaka indicated that the locals in al-Jisr village in al-Shadadi area demonstrated in rejection of the US occupation and to demand the expulsion of QSD militia, calling on to expel the foreign forces which are illegitimately presented in Syrian territories and to stopping violating and looting the Syrian resources.

Several areas in the Syrian al-Jazeera are witnessing demonstrations to express rejection of illegitimate presence of the US occupation forces and the plundering of the Syrian resources.

