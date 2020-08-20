Gunman from SDF militia killed by fire of unidentified persons in Deir Ezzor countryside

A gunman from the US-backed Qasad “SDF” militia was killed by fire opened on him by unidentified gunmen in al-Baseera town in Deir Ezzor northeastern countryside.

SANA reporter quoted local sources as saying that unidentified persons opened fire on one of Qasad militia’s members in al-Baseera town in Deir Ezzor northeastern countryside as he was killed.

On Wednesday, one of the gunmen of Qasad militia was killed by the fire of unknown gunmen in al-Houl Camp in Hasaka northern countryside.

Deir Ezzor countryside has been witnessing continued popular demonstrations calling for the expulsion of the US occupation and Qasad militia which have committed hostile practices against the locals and has robbed their properties and besieged a number of villages and towns, in addition to kidnapping a number of young men, targeting the clans’ dignitaries and stealing the resources of al-Jazeera region.

