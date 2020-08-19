Al-Jaafari: Some Security council countries undermine the political process in Syria, the solution is political by the Syrians without foreign intervention

Syrian’s permanent representative to the UN, Dr. Bashar al-Jaafari, said that permanent member countries at Security council have sought to undermine the political process in Syria, affirming that this process should remain Syrian-Syrian without any external intervention

“Since the adoption of the political process by Security council as a basis for the solution to the crisis in Syria, some permanent member countries in this council have sought to hinder this approach to the degree that a number of these countries unfortunately turned to use it practically to support the terrorist war on Syria,” al-Jaafari added in a speech during a security council session via video conference about the situation in Syria

Al-Jaafari pointed out that with every complaint that Syria has submitted about acts of supporting terrorism, aggression and occupation, the Western pressures have increased to deviate the efforts of the Security Council and prevent it from playing its role in preserving the rules of the Charter

He was astonished at the silence of Security Council toward those practices, wondering what the Security Council has done to end the US occupation of parts of Syrian territories, and what it has done to put an end to the Turkish occupation and the practices of Erdogan’s terrorist-sponsoring regime

Al-Jaafari went on to say that while the Security Council members pledged at the beginning of their resolutions related to the situation in my country to be committed to respect the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic, the US occupation made a new step to plunder Syria’s natural resources , including the Syrian oil and gas

“The US behavior, which contradicts the international law and the UN charter and the security council resolutions, didn’t come suddenly as the American Administration has persisted through its illegal collation to launch repeated attacks over the Syrian Arab Army forces to prevent them from liberating the regions that were occupied by the terrorist organization of Daesh in the northeast of Syria,” al-Jaafari said

He added that before two days, Two US helicopters made an aggression on a barrier for the Syrian Arab Army in the southeast of Qamishli which lead to the martyrdom of a soldier and the injuring of two others

Al-Jaafari added that it is known to everyone that the US administration had allowed US oil companies which are supervised by former vice-president “Dick Cheney”, to extract the Syrian oil from the occupied Syrian Golan territories, in a flagrant violation of the relevant Security Council and General Assembly resolutions

Al-Jaafari clarified that while the Security Council session is held, more than a million Syrians from Hasaka and its countryside have no drinking water under a very hot weather and fears from the outbreak of the Coronavirus, and all of this is a result of this council’s silence about the Turkish regime continued use of water as a weapon of war against civilians, by cutting off the drinking water from Alouk station more than / 15 / times

“Syria reiterates that the presence of the Turkish military forces on the Syrian territory is aggression, occupation and a gross violation of the principles of international law and the rules of the United Nations Charter,” al-Jaafari said

About the next round of meetings of the committee of Discussing the constitution, al-Jaafari said that the national team continues preparations to participate in the next round of committee meetings that will be held in Geneva after several days and “we reaffirm that this process should remain Syrian-Syrian without any external interference

He went on to say that the principles that have been agreed upon and the references that have been reached must be respected and it is not allowed to manipulate in them to divert it from its missions

Al-Jaafari added that Syria demands the Secretary-General and the Security Council to immediately move in response to the complaint submitted on May 31, 2020 and to condemn acts of aggression, the occupation and external interferences in the domestic affairs of Syria, as well as the disastrous impacts of unilateral coercive measures imposed by the US and the European Union

