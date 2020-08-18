A Russian General martyred, two other soldiers wounded in an explosive device blast in Deir Ezzor

A military source announced on Tuesday that a Russian General was martyred and two other soldiers were injured in an explosive device blast that targeted a Russian military convoy in Deir Ezzor province

The source added in a statement to SANA that a Russian General was martyred and two soldiers were wounded in the blast which took place on a roadside when a Russian military convoy was passing on its way back after carrying out a humanitarian mission in Deir Ezzor

Earlier, Russian Defense Ministry announced that a Russian officer was killed and two other soldiers were injured in an explosive device explosion in Deir Ezzor province

The Ministry added in a statement that the blast took place on a roadside when a Russian military convoy was passing on their way back after carrying out a humanitarian operation in Deir Ezzor

The statement noted that the injured officer, who was a major general adviser, was evacuated from the place to offer him medical assistance, but he died of his wounds

Russia participates in the war on terrorism beside the Syrian Arab army since September 2015 upon a request from the Syrian Arab Republic

