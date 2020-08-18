Three terrorists killed, others injured in a booby-trapped car blast in Hasaka countryside

Three terrorists of the Turkish occupation forces mercenaries were killed and others were injured in explosion of a booby-trapped car in al-Edwaniyeh village in Ras al-Ayn countryside, northwest of Hasaka.

SANA reporter in Hasaka quoted local sources as saying that a booby-trapped car exploded, targeting a checkpoint affiliated to the Turkish occupation forces mercenaries of terrorist organizations in al- Edwaniyeh, killing three terrorists and injuring others.

The sources indicated that a number of Turkish occupation forces’ vehicles rushed into the explosion position and transferred the dead and injured terrorists into Turkish lands.

