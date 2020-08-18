A child passes away due to lack of healthcare in al-Haul camp, east of Hasaka, controlled by US-backed QSD militia

A child died due to lack of healthcare in al-Haul camp, east of Hasaka, which is controlled by the US occupation-backed QSD militia

SANA reporter quoted local sources as saying that a child died due to lack of healthcare in al-Haul camp as the camp witnesses a state of continuous deterioration in its residents’ conditions, shortage of water and food materials, in addition to unhealthy conditions which led to spread of diseases among them, particularly children.

Last Saturday, a girl child died due to lack of health care in al-Haul camp in Hasaka eastern countryside which is controlled by US occupation -backed QSD militia.

طباعة