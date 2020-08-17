Hasaka City Council secures tank trucks to provide drinking water to the locals

Hasaka City Council has secured tank trucks to transport drinking water to the city center as the Turkish occupation forces and their mercenaries of terrorists have continued to cut off the water to the housing compounds along the water transfer pipeline which extends from Alouk plant to Hasaka city and its areas.

Head of Hasaka City Council, Eng. Adnan Khajou, in a statement to SANA reporter, said that the Council has allocated tank trucks to transport 8000 cubic meters of drinking water daily to the neighborhoods of Hasaka City Center after filling them with water from Naffasheh wells, east of the city while the locals currently depend on water from surface wells dug by them in Hasaka City for household purposes.

In the same context, the Water Project at the Syrian Arab Red Crescent- Hasaka Branch fills the tanks which have been installed at the streets of Hasaka City to contribute to alleviating the suffering of the locals in the current period.

In a similar statement coordinator of the project Nora Abdul-Wahab said that works currently focuses on transferring water through tank trucks to fill 58 water tanks whose capacity is 5 cubic meters and they had been installed at the streets of the city earlier with the aim of securing drinking water for the locals in the city, and that 30 additional tanks are expected to be installed over the coming period according to the need.

Meanwhile, the locals in Hasaka City called for putting an end to the violations of the Turkish occupation and its terrorist mercenaries and stopping them from controlling Alouk plant which is considered the main source of drinking water for about a million people.

They considered that cutting off the drinking water is a war crime and that all the international and UN organizations should interfere to stop the violations committed by the Turkish occupation and its crimes against the locals.

Director of the Drinking Water Institution in Hasaka, Eng. Mahmoud Okleh, for his part, said that the only solution for the problem is the exit of the Turkish occupation forces and their mercenaries from the plant to operate it at full capacity, in addition to finding guarantees for the noninterference in the plant by the Turkish occupation and its mercenaries.

The Turkish occupation forces and their mercenaries of terrorist organizations continue their violations against the locals in Hasaka through cutting off the drinking water to Hasaka city and reducing the number of the operated wells and the pumps and controlling the amount of the pumped water.

