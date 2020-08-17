A soldier martyred, two injured as US warplanes attack army checkpoint in Hasaka countryside

US occupation warplanes have attacked a checkpoint for the Syrian Arab Army southeast of Qamishli as a soldier was martyred and two others were injured.

A military source told SANA that “At 9:45 a.m., a US patrol tried to enter the area where one of our military formations is deployed in Qamishli countryside through Tal al-Zahab checkpoint, and the army personnel at the checkpoint prevented it from passing, therefore, the members of the US patrol opened several rounds of fire.”

The source added that “after about 30 minutes, two US warplanes attacked the army personnel at the checkpoint with heavy machineguns as a soldier was martyred and two others were injured.”

