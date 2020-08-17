President al-Assad receives Asghar Khaji, deepening Syrian-Iranian economic cooperation discussed

President Bashar al-Assad on Monday received Senior Assistant to Iranian Foreign Minister for Special Political Affairs Ali Asghar Khaji and the accompanying delegation.

Talks during the meeting dealt with the latest developments in Syria and the developments of the political track with the approach of the meeting of the Committee of Discussing the Constitution in Geneva and viewpoints converged as President al-Assad affirmed that Syria will go forwards in this track despite of the attempts of some parties to divert the committee from its tasks and the purposes of its formation and to change the mechanisms of its work.

The two sides also discussed means to enhance cooperation between the two countries to face the siege imposed by the US and its allies against Syria, and the possible choices to deal with it and with its repercussions with the help of the friendly and allied countries and whoever rejects the hacking practices adopted by the US under fake names and titles to stifle the Syrian people.

The Iranian side underlined the importance of deepening the level of the economic cooperation between the two countries to face this siege.

During the meeting, the Iranian side also congratulated the Syrian people and leadership for the achievement of the latest parliamentary elections, as head of the Iranian delegation affirmed that holding these elections in this time proves the adherence of the Syrian people to their land and state and their keenness on participating in the important constitutional events despite of all the circumstances which they are passing through.

In the same context, Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign and Expatriates Minister Walid al-Moallem discussed on Monday afternoon with Asghar Khaji and the accompanying delegation the relations between the two countries and the current state of the regional and international arenas.

The two sides expressed satisfaction over the continuing and accelerating development in the strategic relations between the two countries in all fields in a manner that enhances the their ability to confront the mutual challenges they are facing by exchanging expertise and capabilities, which would enable them to overcome difficulties caused by the Coronavirus epidemic and the repercussions of the economic terrorism practiced by US and its allies.

The two sides agreed to continue coordination and consultation regarding all developments and

events.

In a statement to journalists after the meeting, the Iranian official expressed his confidence that Syria will pass this stage with steadfastness of its people, affirming his country’s support to the country in all difficulties that face it , saying that the Americans have to know that they can’t impose on Syria what they couldn’t impose on it by military force .

Asghar Khaji went on to say that the continuation of meetings and consultations regarding the meetings of the Committee of Discussing the constitution in Geneva the next week Astana meeting, describing the current talks and agreements on topics of those meetings as “valuable.”

He pointed out to the importance of the commitment to the goals of forming of the Committee of Discussing the constitution, as an foreign party has no right to interfere in the work of the Committee, and it is not permissible to impose any dictates on its work or setting a time for any meeting.

The Iranian official added that his country’s participation in Geneva meeting doesn’t mean attending and participating in the Committee of Discussing the constitution, because the meetings are Syrian-Syrian.

As for Iran’s stance toward the agreements related to Idleb and the Turkish occupation’s procrastination in executing Sochi agreements, Asghar Khaji affirmed that his country demanded all Parties to implement the agreements fully and accurately.

He stressed Iran rejection of any illegal presence on the Syrian territory.

