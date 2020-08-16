Health Ministry: 84 new Coronavirus cases, 9 patients recovered, 4 passed away

The Health Ministry announced on Sunday that 84 new Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases have been registered in Syria, and that 9 patients have recovered while 4 others passed away

This brings the total number of cases registered in Syria to 1677, the number of recoveries of 417, and the number of deaths to 64

The first Coronavirus case in the country was registered on March 22nd while the first death was reported on 29th of the same month

