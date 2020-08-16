Cabinet discusses work program of upcoming stage according to President al-Assad’s speech

Caretaker Prime Minister Hussein Arnous said that the speech of President Bashar al-Assad delivered at the People’s Assembly contained goals and content that the government must translate into an executive work program on the level of each ministry.

Chairing the weekly Cabinet session on Sunday, Arnous emphasized the importance of focusing on enhancing production, developing public and private investments, expanding the base of the medium and small and and micro projects, restructuring the agricultural sector, facilitating the return of farmers to their lands, and developing food industries, as well as stepping up efforts to combat corruption institutionally and administratively.

During the session, the ministers discussed each ministry’s work program for implementing President al-Assad’s directives, and they also discussed the tracks that will be pursued in the coming stage which will be made into executive programs which would help improve the living conditions of citizens, supporting national economy, and achieving self-sufficiency, in addition to means for dealing with the sanctions imposed on the Syrian people.

The Cabinet stressed on the necessity of continuing to apply preventive measures to confront the Coronavirus pandemic in all work and production sectors in terms of spatial distancing and using face masks.

