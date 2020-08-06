آخر تحديث: 2020-08-06 16:34:51
شريط الأخبار

US-backed Qasad militias steal contents of General Electricity Company in Hasaka

التصنيفات: Syria.Millenium

Qasad militias, supported by US occupation forces, on Thursday looted contents of the General Electricity Company in Hasaka.

SANA reporter in Hasaka said that Qasad militias continued their criminal practices against locals, governmental establishments and service facilities, as they looted furniture and all contents of the General Electricity Company building in Hasaka and transported them to unknown destination.

طباعة

التصنيفات: Syria.Millenium

تابعنا على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي


مقالات ذات صلة

Comments are closed