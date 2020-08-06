US-backed Qasad militias steal contents of General Electricity Company in Hasaka
Qasad militias, supported by US occupation forces, on Thursday looted contents of the General Electricity Company in Hasaka.
SANA reporter in Hasaka said that Qasad militias continued their criminal practices against locals, governmental establishments and service facilities, as they looted furniture and all contents of the General Electricity Company building in Hasaka and transported them to unknown destination.
