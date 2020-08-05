Health Ministry: 52 new coronavirus cases registered, 13 cases recover, 2 ones pass away

Health Ministry announced on Wednesday that 52 new coronavirus infections registered in Syria, 13 cases have recovered and 2 ones have passed away

The Ministry said in a statement to SANA that the infections toll registered in Syria reached till now 944, of which 296 cases have recovered while 48 ones have passed away

The first case of Coronavirus infection in Syria was detected on March 22nd for a person who had come from abroad, while the first death caused by the virus was registered on 29th of the same month

