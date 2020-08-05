Authorities seize large amounts of weapons left behind by terrorists in southern region, including US, Israeli-made mines

The competent authorities on Wednesday found a large amount of weapons and ammunition, including US-made shells and Israeli-made mines left behind by terrorists in the southern region, including US-Israeli-made mines, SANA reporter said

A source told SANA reporter that the competent authorities found during sweeping operations of the areas liberated by the Syrian Arab Army in the southern region more than 180,000 bullets, including large amounts of 14.5, and 12.5 machinegun ammo, in addition to hundreds RPG fillings and shells

The source added that the authorities also seized US-made shells, Israeli-made mines, heavy and medium machineguns and RPG launchers

Last June, authorities found a large amounts of weapons, ammunition, medical equipment and medicine left behind by the terrorist groups in the southern region

طباعة