Death toll of Beirut explosion rises to 25 with 2500 wounded persons

-Lebanese Health Minister, Hamad Hassan, announced that 25 people were killed and more than 2500 were wounded in the explosion that hit the Lebanese capital of Beirut earlier on Tuesday.

The Lebanese National News Agency said that scores of persons were killed by the explosion, indicating that widespread damages affected the buildings and cars in Karantina, Ashrafieh, and Hamra, and areas surrounding the explosion site.

Earlier, a massive explosion rocked Beirut city of a huge fire that erupted in the explosive depot No.12 in the port.

The Lebanese agency reported that the explosion rocked the city after a huge fire erupted in the Fireworks’ depot No. 12, near the wheat silos in Beirut port, as strong explosions were heard in the place.

Meanwhile, firefighters’ teams rushed to the place to put out the fires.

The agency added that the explosion caused severe injuries and widespread damage to the homes and cars in the surrounding area of Karantina​​ and the vicinity of the explosion.

Meanwhile, Lebanese Health Minister, Hamad Hassan, affirmed that the explosion caused hundreds of injuries and heavy material damages to the houses and cars in the vicinity of karinthia.

Hassan said in a telephone call with Al-Manar TV ” We are evaluating damages” adding that all public and private hospitals are ready to receive the injured and providing first aid to them.

Manar Salameh/Mazen Eyon

